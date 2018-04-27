Chhattisgarh: 17-year-old found dead, cops probe rape and murder

The body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging from a tree in Kundeli village of Koria district in North Chhattisgarh. Senior police officials said they were investigating it as a rape and murder case after doctors who examined the body confirmed rape.

While police first looked at the case as a suicide after the body was found on Wednesday, doctors confirmed rape and bruise marks on the body.

Koria SP Vivek Shukla said, “The girl’s body was found hanging in the village. We have begun investigations. She is from the Dalit community but prima facie there is no caste angle to the murder. While we have received the postmortem report, the doctors have confirmed rape. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.”

Shukla said some suspects have been detained and arrests could be made in the next few days.

