Chhattisgarh: 16 policemen injured in clash with mob in Bemetara

Six police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were today injured when a mob of villagers clashed with them. (File Photo) Six police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were today injured when a mob of villagers clashed with them. (File Photo)

At least 16 police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were today injured when a mob of villagers clashed with them seeking strict action against the accused in a rape case in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh. The incident took place this afternoon when residents of Berla village tried to gherao the local tehsil (revenue)office, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Dipanshu Kabra told PTI. A woman from the village had been allegedly raped and looted by a group of men last week, police said. “One man was arrested in this case on charges of rape,while four others for allegedly looting her,” he said.

On Wednesday, around 1,500 villagers tried to gherao the tehsil office demanding strict action against the accused. They also alleged that some more people were involved in the incident, but police were trying to save the other accused. When the police personnel, led by Berla police station SHO Prem Sahu, tried to control the mob, a clash ensued. Subsequently, reinforcements were rushed from Bemetara district headquarter to control the situation, the IG said.

“At least 16 personnel, including Sahu and a ReserveInspector Manbodh Sahu sustained injuries in the clash,” he added. The injured personnel were soon rushed to a local hospital, he said. “Massive security has been deployed at the village and the situation is under control,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App