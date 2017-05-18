Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists killed in claims CRPF

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have claimed to have killed at least 15 Maoists in a three-day encounter along the Bijapur-Sukma border between May 13 and May 15. One Chhattisgarh Special Task Force man was killed and two District Reserve Guard men were injured in the operation. No Maoist bodies have been recovered.

Senior CPRF officers also said that for the first time, they saw Maoists wearing uniforms akin to those used by the CoBRA battalion of the CRPF. CRPF Inspector General of Police (Chhattisgarh) D S Chouhan said in Bijapur, “More than 350 personnel took part in the operation in the jungles on the border of Bijapur and Sukma. There was intermittent firing between the 13th and 15th. Two DRG men were injured and one STF man, Shalabh Upadhyay, was killed.

We believe that 15-20 Maoists have been killed in the operation. Also, the Maoists firing at us were wearing CoBRA uniforms.” D M Awasthi, Special DG Anti Naxal Operations, said personnel from the STF, DRG, CRPF, CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Police were involved in the operation. ENS

