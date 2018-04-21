Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old raped, killed at wedding

An 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district when she went to attend a wedding reception, allegedly by an acquaintance of the groom. Senior police officers said the accused, 24-year-old Uttam Sahu, has been arrested and booked under sections of murder, rape and under the POCSO act.

The girl’s body was discovered near a rivulet in a semi-nude state. A police officer said, “Sahu offered the girl a soft drink and lured her away from the wedding ceremony. He then took her to an isolated spot, overpowered her and raped her.”

Afraid that the victim would identify him, the accused then hit the girl bricks, killing her, said an officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App