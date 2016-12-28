Chhatisgarh: CRPF jawan injured in pressure bomb blast in Dantewada

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was on Wednesday injured in a pressure bomb blast laid by naxals on an under-construction route in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place while a team of paramilitary was patrolling to ensure security to the under-construction Barsoor (Dantewada)-Narayanpur (district headquarter) road which passes through restive dense forests, under Barsoor police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

When security forces were cordoning off a patch on the route, around 450 kms away from here, a jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured critically, he said.

“The injured jawan was identified as constable S Pachiappan belonging to CRPF’s 195th battalion,” he said.

Soon after the blast, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was airlifted to Raipur for treatment following providing preliminary aid at a local hospital, he said.