Digvijaya Singh a sympathizer of Naxal cause: BJP

GVL Narsimha Rao said that Digvijaya has always been making statements and giving the Naxals a sort of moral cover for their dastardly acts of violence. (File photo) GVL Narsimha Rao said that Digvijaya has always been making statements and giving the Naxals a sort of moral cover for their dastardly acts of violence. (File photo)

Slamming Digvijaya Singh for his ‘nexus between Chhattisgarh government and Maoists’ remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dubbed the Congress leader as a sympathizer of the Naxal cause. BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said that Digvijaya has always been making statements and giving the Naxals a sort of moral cover for their dastardly acts of violence.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress has never lost an opportunity to hurt the national sentiments, on issues concerning even security forces.

“For a national party to not show even a modicum of respect for the martyred soldiers, and to make very cheap political statements at a time when the nation is mourning the martyrdom of 25 CRPF jawans, is beyond any words. Digvijaya Singh had been known to a sympathizer of the naxal cause. He has always been making statements and giving them a sort of moral cover for their dastardly acts of violence,” Rao told ANI.

Another BJP leader Shaina NC urged the Congress not to politicise the debate but to understand that the government is serious in fighting Maoism and the naxalite movement.

“A review and strategy has been worked out by the Prime Minister and Home Minister and I am sure, in the days to come we will be able to make sure that the 25 CRPF jawans that lost lives are given befitting tribute in an answer by finishing of Maoism and naxalite movement in Chhattisgarh and the adjacent states,” she said.

The BJP’s sharp words come in the wake of Digvijaya alleging that the saffron party has formed a government in Naxal-affected states after compromising with the ultras.

Cornering the Centre over the Sukma attack, Singh said neither corruption nor the Naxal problems got solved post demonetisation as claimed by the ruling dispensation.

Expressing his condolences to the CRPF bravehearts, who lost their lives in the Sukma encounter, Singh urged the government to take the villagers into confidence to ensure that such incidents so not occur again.

“I have been saying this from the very beginning that the Naxals problem will not be solved in these Naxalite belt till the villagers will not be taken into confidence .There is not a single factionof administration there. Discussions should take place with all political leaders and some new policies should be introduced,” Singh said.

Earlier on Monday, as many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and six others injured in the encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

The attack took place on personnel of the CRPF’s 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

The Centre has assured action against the perpetrators of the ‘cold-blooded murder’ in Sukma.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre and state government would work together to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now