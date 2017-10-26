Mamata wishes Lalu on Chhath Puja, says people from Bihar live with dignity in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wished former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion of Chhath Puja over phone and said people of Bihar live with dignity in the state. Speaking at a Chhath Puja event in Kidderpore, Banerjee said her government too has announced two days Chhath Puja holidays just like the Bihar government.

“All of us celebrate Chhath Puja here. Today I wished Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion of Chhath Puja over phone. If there is two days holiday in Bihar over Chhath Puja celebrations then there is also a two days holiday here for the same festival. We do not discriminate while giving holidays and all festivals are celebrated here with equal enthusiasm,” Banerjee said.

She informed that her government renovated the ghats on the banks of river Hooghly to help people perform Chhath Puja.

“The ghats on the banks of River Hooghly had no lights and proper roads. The overall condition of these ghats were poor. After coming to power we took the renovation work to improve its condition. Now people are able to perform Chhath Puja without a hassle,” Banerjee said.

Asserting that people practicing multiple religions and from other states live peacefully in Bengal, the chief minister said, “Here we do not discriminate between Bengalis and Biharis. Even Biharis here are more Bengali than me. We given then equal respect and their festivals is our festivals. Biharis do not face any problem and they live with dignity. This is our tradition and our culture.”

