Chhapar Mela: Badal senior skips, Sukhbir goes soft on Capt in his address

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal made another rare public appearance after his party’s March election defeat, at the Chhapar mela on Wednesday, with a speech that will go down as one of the mildest by an opposition leader against state’s Chief Minister at the annual political event.

Bikram Singh Majithia, Badal’s brother-in-law who was among the handful in SAD to retain their seats in the recent Assembly election, was also present and he too made a restrained speech, mainly targeting Congress ministers Navjot Sidhu and Manpreet Badal and hitting out at AAP leadership. Sukhbir invoked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh only thrice in his 30-minute speech, first recalling a speech by the CM on farm loan waiver and then about Amarinder imposing tubewell bills on farmers during his last stint between 2002-07.

“I fear bills will be imposed again,” he added. He also said that current CM was nowhere to be seen, while his father, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, was always with people with his sangat darshan programmes.

He, though, attacked Congress and Congress government in the state, calling it “worst ever” since Independence as he predicted that current Congress government will not do anything at all as compared to slew of “measures” by previous SAD-BJP government for all sections of society, including preserving heritage by setting up several memorials.

Majithia also referred to Amarinder only twice. He hit out at government for a “new drama”, a reference to the job fairs being held for Har Ghar Naukri (job for every household). His second reference was to warn Amarinder about minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “ambitions”. He kept his heavy fire for Sidhu and Manpreet Badal, and described the new dispensation as “bunty-bubly” government, which appeared to be a reference to the duo.

Senior Badal and five time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal did not attend the political conference.

While Chief Minister Amarinder Singh did not visit the mela, because of an ankle injury, Sidhu made the best of it and took centre stage with a scathing attack on Badals. Sidhu said the “name of the Badal family would be inscribed in black letters in the pages of history as it had indulged in the loot of Punjab and its people.”

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said that “the mis-governance during the past ten years has left Punjab reeling under a debt of Rs. 3.5 lakh crore today”.

Barring Sidhu, and to some extent Manpreet Badal, restraint was shown towards each other by both Congress and Akali leaders not just at Chhapar, but on different occasions during the last six months. This has led to allegations from AAP that there was a “collusion” between Amarinder and the Badals.

AAP Punjab convenor Sukhpal Khaira recently tried to lead a protest march towards the Chief Minister’s house against cancellation reports filed in Amritsar Improvement Trust and Ludhiana City Centre scam cases faced by Amarinder, but SAD, during whose tenure the cases were filed, has been largely silent.

“(Parkash Singh) Badal controls Akali Dal and Captain Amarinder Singh controls Congress. The process to let Captain off the hook in Vigilance Bureau cases had started during Akali-BJP regime itself. There is a constant friendly match between Captain and Badals and there is an understanding between them that they will not target each other,” Khaira said.

Both SAD and Congress say there is nothing wrong about restraint and not targeting personalities in politics. Senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said: “The main opposition party in Punjab is AAP now. Akali Dal is playing its own role in raising issues concerning the people. We are not targeting any individual.”

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said, “Whosoever has breached the law will face the music and nobody who has done any wrongdoing will be spared. But, there will not be any vendetta politics. The government has priorities to put state back on track and not go for settling scores or score brownie points. Those who are no longer a part of Congress and now allege that Congress is not going after Akalis had attributed the 2007 defeat of Congress to Capt Amarinder Singh picking khundak against Akalis.”

However, talk of a “friendly match” between Congress and SAD, particularly between first families of the two parties in the state, refuses to go away.

“Enemy’s enemy is friend. It is as simple as that. Aam Aadmi Party was the common enemy of both Congress and SAD. Had AAP formed the government in Punjab, it would have gone after both Congress and SAD in a big way,” claimed professor of political science at Guru Nanak Dev University, Jagrup Singh Sekhon.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science at Panjab University, said while there seemed to be “some truth” behind AAP allegations of a quid pro quo between Amarinder and Badals, the new CM had learned the value of restraint. “Amarinder is no longer into the politics of confrontation and perhaps he has learnt his lessons from his previous tenure when he spent first two years going after the Badals. Now, he wants to focus on governance and if it shows good results it would be good for Punjab,” said Kumar.

He agreed that had AAP formed the government, it would have gone after the Akalis “in a big way” and even a Congress government under a different Chief minister, for instance Sidhu, might have done the same, adding that Amarinder was not showing “super-activism” which he showed in his last stint as Punjab CM between 2002 to 2007.

Another reason for Amarinder to go slow on Akalis, Kumar said, could be that Amarinder wants a peaceful tenure as any action against Akalis could lead to a backlash from Akali Dal which controls SGPC and Akal Takht. On the other hand, he said Akalis too did want to invite “unnecessary trouble for themselves by targeting Amarinder because people like Navjot Sidhu are very keen to go after the Akalis and Akalis also have a lot to answer about their ten years’ rule”.

