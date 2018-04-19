Chhagan Bhujbal stable, may be discharged from hospital in a week

Treating doctors said Chhagan Bhujbal suffers from necrosis of pancreas, a condition in which cells in an organ start dying due to an infection or disease. (File) Treating doctors said Chhagan Bhujbal suffers from necrosis of pancreas, a condition in which cells in an organ start dying due to an infection or disease. (File)

A month after he was admitted to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital for acute pancreatitis, doctors have said that NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s condition had improved. Treating doctors said he suffers from necrosis of pancreas, a condition in which cells in an organ start dying due to an infection or disease. His condition was said to be “life threatening” following which a decision to treat him under the specialised gastrointestinal (GI) department of the hospital was taken.

KEM is the only government hospital to have a specialised GI department in Maharashtra. According to treating doctors, the 70-year-old’s condition has improved. He has been put on antibiotics support. “Initially when he underwent CT scan and MRI when he visited our hospital, several tests confirmed necrosis of liver. It takes at least six to eight weeks to be treated,” a senior doctor said.

Bhujbal is scheduled to undergo a CT scan next week to assess his medical condition following which a decision to discharge him or not will be taken. The former deputy chief minister, lodged in Arthur Road Jail since 2016 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a moneylaundering case, was brought to KEM hospital around March 13 after a special court directed him to be taken to KEM hospital for two tests – Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) and under Gastroentereology.

Previously the NCP leader was admitted to the state-run JJ hospital from Arthur road prison on March 3 for respiratory problems. Among a series of health issues, he was also diagnosed with asthma, skin allergy due to suspected unhygienic environment in prison, and history of fluctuating blood pressure. “He suffered from breathlessness. A lot of medical conditions were age-related,” a doctor from JJ hospital said.

A CT scan and sonography revealed he also suffered from pancreatitis. His advocate had filed an application in court in March to seek further diagnostic testing after Bhujbal was”not showing signs of recovery”. A medical panel of JJ hospital had opined he required two specialised tests that the hospital lacked. Following the report, the court allowed Bhujbal to be shifted to KEM hospital for HPB and evaluation in the GI department.

While the state government did not permit private hospitalisation in Bhujbal’s case, a decision to seek advanced care was taken to handle his medical condition. A senior administrator from KEM hospital said, “His condition was really bad when he came a month ago. It was life-threatening. We had to admit him and monitor medical parameters every day to treat pancreatitis.” Pancreatitis is inflammation of pancreas that in acute cases last for short periods but can have serious tissue damage and infection spread. In Bhujbal’s case, it led to necrosis, a condition, if not controlled, can become fatal.

