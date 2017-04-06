Cheque bounce case: Police say can’t find Gujarat BJP chief

A team from Mumbai’s Mahim police station has failed to execute non-bailable warrants issued against Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and his two business partners in connection with a four-year-old cheque bounce case.

A metropolitan court in Mumbai last November issued non-bailable warrants against Vaghani and his business partners — Bharat Patel and Sandip Soparia — on the plea of a city-based company which claimed that four cheques (having facevalue of Rs 19 lakh) issued by the accused-run construction firm had bounced.

Two days ago, a team of Mahim police visited Bhavnagar to execute the non-bailable warrants, but failed. Milind Idekar, senior inspector, said that a team of police officials had gone to Vaghani’s home with the non-bailable warrant against him. “We did not find him there. We are still looking for him,” he said. Repeated calls by The Indian Express to Vaghani and Soparia went unanswered Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now