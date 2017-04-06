Cheque bounce case: Mumbai police fail to execute NBWs against Jitu Vaghani and partners

A police team from Mumbai’s Mahim police station has failed to execute non-bailable warrants issued against Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and his two business partner in connection with a four-year-old cheque bounce case.

A metropolitan court in Mumbai last November had issued non-bailable warrants against Vaghani and his business partners — Bharat Patel and Sandip Soparia — on the plea of a city-based company which claimed that four cheques (having facevalue of Rs 19 lakh) issued by the accused-run construction firm bounced.

Two days ago, a team of Mahim police visited Bhavnagar to execute the non-bailable warrants, but failed. Milind Idekar, senior inspector, said that a team of police officials had gone to Vaghani’s home with the non-bailable warrant against him. “We did not find him there. We are still looking for him,” he said.

According to petitioner Novelty Power and Infratech Ltd, it had struck a deal over a land in Bandra with Eva Group of Companies, in which Vaghani and the two other are partners. However, when Novelty Power deposited the cheques, those were dishonoured, the plea said.

As Eva Group, which has its office on Waghawadi Road in Bhavnagar, did not respond to the notices, Novelty Power through its managing director Shakir Owaisi filed a case in the Bandra court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act for recovery of Rs 19 lakh.

After the metropolitian court issued bailable warrants against Vaghani and the others, they moved the greater Mumbai sessions court against the warrants, stating they had paid the amount in question through electronic transfer system.

The sessions court, however, refused to cancel the warrants, observing that the cheques in question had indeed bounced and that the electronic transfer of money did not seem to be in lieu of the cheques. However, the accused did not appear in court, which in turn, issued the non-bailable warrants.

Repeated phone calls by The Indian Express to Vaghani and Soparia went unanswered on Wednesday.

While Gujarat Congress circulated documents related to the case in the media highlighting that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the Gujarat BJP chief, BJP alleged that Congress was trying to defame its leader.

“Shakir Owaisi has been trying unsuccessfully to defame state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani at the instance of Congress leaders. This (the non-bailable warrant) is part of the process of appearing in court. Partners of Eva Company are fighting this The case in Mumbai is still pending,” Gujarat BJP spokesman Bharat Pandya said in a statement. He also said in defence of the party chief, that the day after the cheque bounced, Vaghani’s firm had paid Rs 19 lakh to Novelty Power through electronic transfer, but Owaisi was hiding this fact.

