Chennai: Unclaimed suitcase creates scare at airport

An unclaimed suitcase on Wednesday created a scare at the airport in Chennai (Source: Wikipedia) An unclaimed suitcase on Wednesday created a scare at the airport in Chennai (Source: Wikipedia)

An unclaimed suitcase on Wednesday created a scare at the airport in Chennai, officials said. Authorities checked the suitcase and declared that it contained some used clothes left behind by a passenger. In view of President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit in Chennai on March 3, a tight vigil is being maintained at the airport and the suitcase lying unclaimed for quite sometime at the domestic arrival area at gate no 2 sent authorities into a tizzy.

After a thorough checking, bomb disposal squad personnel who also deployed sniffer dogs found that the suitcase contained only some used clothes left behind by a passenger of a private airline, officials said. Meanwhile, “Smile Week” (March 1 -7) celebrations under the auspices of Airports Authority of India began in Chennai on Wednesday. Airport Director G Chandramouli inaugurated the celebrations. Passengers were received with a bouquet of flowers and cultural programmes were also held.