Chennai: Three kg of gold bars worth Rs 91.98 lakh seized

Three kilos of gold worth Rs 91.98 lakh have been seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials from a man allegedly smuggling it from Sri Lanka. The DRI officials acted on a tip off that gold was being smuggled from the island nation by a man posing as a passenger and detained Mohammed Ali Jinnah at suburban Pallavaram bus terminus here last evening, an official release here said.

The arrest was effected there as all roads were choked following the violent protests as a fallout of the eviction of pro jallikattu protesters from various areas, an official said.

Jinnah on being questioned, told DRI officials 3.097 kg gold valued at Rs 91.98 lakh was concealed in his bag. A search revealed two crude gold bars of 24 per cent carat purity.

He was charged with violating the Customs Act, 1962.

The release said Jinnah was subjected to detailed questioning to ascertain the nature of smuggling of gold along the Indo-Sri Lanka border through the Tamil Nadu coast.

He admitted he had acted as courier on many occasions in the past to carry gold for monetary considerations.