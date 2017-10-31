Chennai: Heavy rains bring city to a halt, schools remain closed

Pedestrians cross a waterlogged service road near the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo) Pedestrians cross a waterlogged service road near the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Schools in Chennai remained closed on Tuesday with the Indian Meterological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in the city and some of the coastal districts today. The Tamil Nadu capital is witnessing a drizzle since morning. The first major showers of the northeast monsoon pounded several parts of the state all of Monday and most of last night, forcing a number schools in Chennai to close ahead of schedule.

The rains have already claimed the life of one person, who was killed in Thanjavur district after the mud wall of a hut collapsed. The 38-year-old man was killed in Thinnaiyoor near Orathanadu, according to the police.

On Monday, Chennai witnessed traffic snarls in several parts of the city including GST Road and Anna Salai. Buses were delayed due to the rains, while the suburbs witnessed water-logging and inundation, reported news agency PTI. The northeast monsoon set in along the east coast of the southern peninsula last week. This monsoon is the lifeline for Tamil Nadu, as it receives 70 per cent of its annual rainfall from it between October and December.

In pictures: Heavy showers halt traffic in city, inundate many areas

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan maintained that the the civic body was geared to tackle the monsoons, reported PTI. The corporation has over 450 water pumps which will be deployed to help water-logging in low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

