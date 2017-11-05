Rains relenting in Chennai; over 600 medical teams pressed into service to help victims, says Tamil Nadu CM

The North-East monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts receiving heavy downpour since last week. Many parts in these districts have suffered from inundation of low-lying areas. (PTI Photo) The North-East monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts receiving heavy downpour since last week. Many parts in these districts have suffered from inundation of low-lying areas. (PTI Photo)

Residents of rain-affected areas in Tamil Nadu may get relief from heavy rains soon, the state meteorological department has said. According to the MeT department, rains will gradually reduce in the coming days. Many areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed heavy rains in the last 24 hours, PTI quoted SB Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, as saying.

Thampi told reporters that during this period, Papanasam in Tirunelveli district recorded 14 cm, followed by Manimutharu and Nagapattinam at 12 cm.

Respite for Chennai

Thampi said that there is a possibility of rains gradually reducing in the coming days, however, light spells of rains will continue in many places across the state and Puducherry over the next 24 hours. Heavy rains have been forecast in few parts of South Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery delta region and Puducherry. Meanwhile, the sun shone brightly on Sunday in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur bringing some respite for the residents. Residents are now hoping that the stagnant water would soon recede.

Water-logging continues

A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai. (Source: REUTERS) A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai. (Source: REUTERS)

Water-logging has been reported in some parts of Chennai and its suburbs including Pallikaranai, Avadi and Semmanchery. Heavy downpour has affected normal life in these coastal districts. While Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the block-clearing activities at the Link Canal in Kodungaiyur, most water bodies in Kancheepuram district are fast filling up, with the well-known Maduranthakam tank, reaching its full capacity of 23 feet.

Medical camps in place

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off 200 medical teams to provide help to people in rain-affected areas across the state. 401 medical camps are operational in the affected parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts, Palaniswami told reporters. He also informed that the state government has sent 601 medical teams to attend to people in rain-affected regions.

A view of a flooded locality following heavy rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon in Chennai. (PTI Photo) A view of a flooded locality following heavy rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

The Chief Minister said that these medical camps would prove helpful in preventing diseases that are caused due to rains. He also urged people to visit the nearest medical camp if they had any symptoms of illness.

A government statement on Saturday said that special rescue and relied teams have been formed even as dams and reservoirs were being monitored to prevent anti-social elements from creating problems.

(With PTI inputs)

