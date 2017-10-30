North-East monsoon likely to bring rain in Chennai

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Met department said adding rain or thundershowers could occur at a few interior places in the state. (Representational Image) Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Met department said adding rain or thundershowers could occur at a few interior places in the state. (Representational Image)

The North-East monsoon, which set in over Tamil Nadu last week is expected to bring in the first widespread spell of rains across the state and heavy showers in some places, in the next two days, the Met office here said on Sunday. Saturday’s trough of low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal lay over the southwest Bay off Sri Lanka and now seen as an upper air cyclonic circulation could bring rainfall to the coastal districts in the state, the Met department said. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it said adding rain or thundershowers could occur at a few interior places in the state.

For Chennai and neighbourhood districts, the Met office said a few spells of rainfall were likely to occur. The sky condition would be generally cloudy. As far as the rainfall recorded at 8.30 a.m today, Papanasam in Tirunelveli district and Mylaudy in Kanyakumari district, received 5 cms each. Kuzhithurai in Kanyakumari district received 4 cms rainfall while Periyar in Theni, Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district received one cm each.

North-East monsoon which brings most of the rainfall to the state has been active in the last two days, following the withdrawal of South-West monsoon. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the North-East monsoon would be “most likely normal” though it had been deficient last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App