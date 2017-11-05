Chennai rains: Over 600 medical teams to help victims, says CM K Palaniswami

Chennai: People move through a flooded road after heavy incessant rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon, in Chennai (PTI Photo/file) Chennai: People move through a flooded road after heavy incessant rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon, in Chennai (PTI Photo/file)

Tamil Nadu government has pressed into service 601 medical teams to cater to people in rain-affected areas in different parts of the state, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Already, 401 medical camps were in place in affected parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam district among others, he said after flagging off an additional 200 medical teams, taking the number to 601. “The government has taken special care to press 601 medical teams into service to attend to people affected by the rain,” he said.

These medical camps will be useful to prevent spread of diseases that come up during the monsoon time, he said, and urged people to immediately visit the nearest medical camps if they had any symptoms of illness. Further, systems were in place to check the amount of chlorine in drinking water, he said, and underlined his government’s commitment to ensure public health in such times of monsoon.

North-East monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts receiving torrential rains since last week. Many parts in these districts have suffered from inundation of low-lying areas and water-logging.

