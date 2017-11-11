Chennai rains: Have given detailed report to Centre seeking funds, says CM Palaniswami

Chennai: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo) Chennai: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has given a detailed report to the Centre seeking financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for taking up relief works in the rain-affected areas, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Asked about government seeking central assistance for taking up works in rain-hit areas, Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the relief work taken up by the government during his visit here to take part in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil daily Dina Thanthi.

The prime minister had assured that he would sanction the funds if a “detailed report” was given to the Centre, the chief minister told reporters here after reviewing the steps taken by the government on the monsoon situation in the state. He had asked how the areas that come under the Chennai Corporation were affected and how outskirts and low-lying areas were impacted due to the rains, Palaniswami said. “We have given a detailed report to the Centre,” he said.

Palaniswami said during the December 2015 deluge, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had sought funds for taking up relief works and it was sanctioned by the Centre. Palaniswami said the state has received 56.6 cm of rain since the onset of northeast monsoon late last month. This is almost 75 per cent of the total rainfall for the period (October-December), he said.

“Three months of rainfall was witnessed in just five days (November first week),” Palaniswami said. On some areas getting inundated, he attributed it to the heavy rains, pointing out that the storm water drains can hold only upto four cm of rains.

In order to find a permanent solution, the late J Jayalalithaa had alloted Rs 4,034 crore for storm water drainage facilities, Palaniswami said. “In the first phase, it was planned to put up storm water drains upto 386 km under the scheme and Rs 1,101 crore was alloted for it. Currently works have been completed in 300 km,” he said.

