Tamil Nadu rains: Eight dead as downpour continues, MeT department forecasts more showers

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed widespread rains in coastal regions and some places in the interior districts in the past 24 hours. (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed widespread rains in coastal regions and some places in the interior districts in the past 24 hours. (PTI)

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and other coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, with the metropolis gauging 93 per cent more showers than normals for the period between October 1 and November 4. According to the meterological department, low pressure area and upper cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal are likely to bring more rains.

At least eight people have lost their lives in the state since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 27.

S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre told PTI that 19cm of rainfall has been recorded in the state against the normal of 21 cm from October 1 to November 4 period. As far as the precipitation level is concerned, Chennai gauged 62 cm of precipitation against the normal of 32 cm for the period. In the coastal areas, rains are likely to subside in the next two to three days.

Talaignayiru and Thirutharapoondi in Nagapattinam district recorded 27 cm and 24 cm of rainfall respectively, Balachandran said.

As per the MeT department data, Chennai received 6 cm of rains in Meenambakkam and 7 cm in Nungambakkam while Nagapattinam received 9 cm and Ponneri 10 cm. The heavy rains affected the city’s transport services and commuters had a harrowing time as traffic moved at a snail’s pace.

A view of a flooded locality following heavy rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon in Chennai on Tuesday. Rains lashed the city on Friday bringing normal life to a halt. (PTI) A view of a flooded locality following heavy rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon in Chennai on Tuesday. Rains lashed the city on Friday bringing normal life to a halt. (PTI)

Several universities have postponed their exams while schools and colleges have been shut since October 31. The state-level National Talent Search Exam, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been shifted to November 18.

Civic authorities are coordinating relief work. Power supply has been suspended in inundated areas like parts of MKB Nagar in North Chennai, pockets of Madipakkam in South Chennai and Karapakkam off Porur in Western Chennai to ensure safety.

Millenials have been posting updates about traffic diversion, inundation on social media to help road users. In areas like Nanmangalam and Pallikaranai, volunteers distributed food packets and water.

Here, a compoung wall collapsed in neighbouring Red Hills near Chennai due to heavy rains, making the cascading water look like a waterfall. (PTI) Here, a compoung wall collapsed in neighbouring Red Hills near Chennai due to heavy rains, making the cascading water look like a waterfall. (PTI)

Meanwhile, a Met department bulletin said the low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal regions of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu continue to persist. Rain or thundershowers are likely over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherrt and at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu, according to the Met department.

Heavy rains are likely at some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rail services have also been affected in the state with rail fractures and failure of track circuit-based signalling system.

(With PTI Inputs)

