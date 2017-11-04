Chennai rain live updates: Heavy downpour pounds city, severe water-logging in several areas

Chennai rain live updates: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo Chennai rain live updates: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo

Normal life in Chennai was affected as heavy rainfall continued in several parts of the metropolis and neighbouring districts on Friday. As per the last update by news agency PTI, the death toll in rain-related incidents in the city reached eight in Tamil Nadu. In spite of some relief in the early hours of the day, the city saw heavy downpour in the evening which continued overnight.

Heavy downpour was witnessed in parts of Chennai including Mylapore, Foreshore Estate, southern suburbs of Tambaram, Chrompet and Pallavaram. According to a government release, 105 relief camps were set up in the city for those who were affected by the continous rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s government faced backlash for ineffective handling of rains in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK leader visited several water-logged areas in the city and its suburbs on Friday, accompanied by his deputy O Pannerselvam and senior officials. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami insisted that his government was working on a “war-footing”.

Read | மீண்டும் தொடங்கியது கனமழை: நான்கு மாவட்ட பள்ளிகளுக்கு இன்று விடுமுறை!

Meanwhile, Madras High Court on Friday directed Chennai corporation to file a detailed status report on the steps taken to prevent waterlogging in the city. In its order, the court also asked the concerned authorities to start the removal of unauthorised encroachments on water bodies and canals.

Due to incessant rains for almost a week, several government colleges and institutions including Anna University decided to postpone their semester exams which were scheduled to be held from Friday. According to University notifications, “the revised date will be announced later.” The schools and colleges have been shut down since October 31 in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

