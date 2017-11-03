Chennai rain live updates: Severe water-logging reported from various parts of city

A slight dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely in the next 48 hours. File photo/PTI A slight dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely in the next 48 hours. File photo/PTI

After a brief respite on Thursday morning, heavy rains lashed the city disrupting the normal life. Severe water-logging was reported from various parts of the city as roads and subways were closed. The rain has affected the movement of several flights at Chennai airport.

A day before, two children were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire submerged in water, in Kodungaiyur locality.

Here are the Live Updates:

9:45 am: According to a data by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, relentless rain in and around Chennai has resulted in an increase in the storage levels of reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city. The combined storage of four reservoirs feeding Chennai– Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam–stands at 1,925 mcft (million cubic feet), as against the full combined capacity of 11,057 mcft.

9:40 am: As of 10.30 pm on Thursday, Chennai recorded 11.9 cm, Chidambaram AWS (Cuddalore Dist), Kelambakkam (Kancheepuram Dist), Srivaikuntam (Toothukudi Dist) 8 cm each.

9:30 am: Tamil Nadu Chief Ministe K Palaniswami appointed Ministers to oversee rain relie work in Chennai and in neighbouring Kancheepuram with shower resuming in this metropolis and adjoining districts as well.

9:15 am: Korratur area of Tamil Nadu has been water-logged. Due to heavy rainfall, several parts of Chennai is flooded.

