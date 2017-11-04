Chennai rain: Kamal Haasan hails police for relief work, says ‘good citizens shine with or without uniform’

Kamal Haasan lauded the policemen for going beyond the call of duty. (File Photo) Kamal Haasan lauded the policemen for going beyond the call of duty. (File Photo)

Veteran film star Kamal Haasan,who is expected to soon take the political plunge, on Saturday lauded the police department for relief work in areas inundated due to heavy rains, saying “good citizens shine with or without uniform”.

“Thanks for going beyond the call of your duty. Good citizens shine with or without uniform. More similar Thamizhan’s (Tamils) should report to duty”, he tweeted on Saturday. The actor also shared a picture of policemen taking part in relief work in a waterlogged street in Chennai following heavy rainfall seen in the last week.

In another tweet, Haasan urged his supporters to take part in relief work without disturbing workers of government agencies. “I appeal to my fans and supporters to participate in flood relief and rehabilitation works, without disturbing the government workers,” he said.

With the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 27, government employees have been involved in relief work in low-lying areas in Chennai and neighbourhood districts.

Kamal Haasan has recently been active politically, levelling corruption charges against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and taking it on over the spread of dengue in the state. His outburst against the government had prompted strong responses from ministers, including Palaniswami himself.

