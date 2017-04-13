Chennai: Probe ordered after cop assaults woman on camera

A day after a video of a police officer assaulting a woman protesting against relocation of a liquor shop near Coimbatore went viral, the Madras High Court Wednesday heard an urgent plea on the issue, prompting the state government to order a probe into the incident.

The administration has also said the licence for the relocation of the outlet has been cancelled. The outlet was being relocated following the Supreme Court’s order banning sale of liquor within a 500 m range of highways.

The incident took place Tuesday at Samalapuram near Coimbatore when local residents were protesting against relocation of a government-run liquor shop to the neighbourhood. The police reportedly turned violent when the protesters blocked the car of Sulur MLA R Kanagaraj. In the video that went viral, Addl DSP Pandiarajan is seen beating up one Easwari.

When the matter was mentioned Wednesday by lawyer K Balu and activist K R Traffic Ramaswamy before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, the judges agreed to hear the matter. The petition said Easwari suffered a serious ear injury. Later in the day, the state administration told the court that an inquiry has been ordered against Pandiarajan. Advocate general R Muthukumaraswamy added that the licence to relocate the shop has also been cancelled.

