Chennai: Portion of road caves in, second incident within a month

There are no reports of accident or injuries so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 6, 2017 4:17 pm
Portion of road in Chennai which caved in on Saturday. ANI photo

A portion of road near Taylor’s road junction in Chennai’s Kilpauk, on Saturday, caved in forming a large crater, reports news agency ANI. The incident took place at around 4 am in the morning, as per the local media. There are no reports of accident or injuries so far.

As per reports, the the Corporation officials have filled the crater temporarily. The incident has happened within a month after a similar incident was reported from Chennai on April 9.

The Anna Salai  Road near Gemini flyover in the city had caved in forming a large crater and pulling down a bus and car. Around 35 passengers were rescued from the bus. However, no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had issued a statement after the accident and stated that ‘a loose soil pocket tunnelling alignment where the boring machine was under operation’ as the cause behind it.

