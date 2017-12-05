Chennai: Mother dead, rape accused son missing with jewels

A day after his mother was found dead at their residence at Mugalivakkam area of Chennai, a man accused of child rape went missing with the jewellery and cash that was inside the house.

Daswant (23) allegedly raped and murdered his 7-year-old neighbour in February. On Saturday afternoon, neighbours found his mother, Sarala (42), in a pool of blood at their residence.

A mechanical engineer, Daswant was granted bail in September by a local court after being detained under Goondas Act. The murder case against him was pending trial at a sessions court in Chengalpattu, police said.

A senior police officer said four teams have been formed to trace him. “We have taken two persons in custody as Daswant reportedly contacted them after the murder of his mother. Since we suspect Daswant for his mother’s murder, his friends might have helped him in the murder or during his escape,” said the officer, adding “We will arrest him in a day or two.”

