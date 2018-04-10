Chennai IPL protests LIVE UPDATES: 4,000 cops inside stadium, IPL chief meets Home Secy amid security concerns

Pro-Tamil activists took to streets on Tuesday as protests intensified in Chennai against the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between CSK and KKR scheduled to be held in the city today at 8pm. Over 350 people have been arrested and 4,000 police personnel deployed at the MA Chidambaram to ensure law and order in the area. The protesters are calling for a boycott of the match over the Centre’s inaction in setting up a Cauvery Management Board.
Hundreds of activists of pro-Tamil outfits like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Naam Tamizhar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and some Muslim groups staged a road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said. The protesters, raising slogans against the state and central government, temporarily took over the main Anna Salai road near the stadium. Police also resorted to lathicharge to control the activists.
Meanwhile, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba over the security regarding matches in Chennai. Gauba assured him that appropriate arrangements have been made. Earlier, veteran actor Rajinikanth had also said it was not the right time to host the IPL matches in the city. He had also appealed to CSK players as well as his fans to wear black badges as a mark of protest.
IPL chief Rajeev Shukla requests security during matches in Chennai
Hours before the CSK-KKR tie, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, requesting him to ensure security arrangements for uninterrupted hosting of the matches. "I met the Union Home Secretary (Rajiv Gauba) requesting him to ensure that IPL matches in Chennai are conducted smoothly. The Home Secretary spoke to DGP (Tamil Nadu) and asked him to ensure that there are no security issues for the fans," Shukla told PTI
CSK jerseys reportedly burnt
One incident of agitators burning yellow jerseys, the attire of Chennai Super Kings players, was also reported by PTI
TVK workers protested outside the stadium ahead of the CSK vs KKR match at 8 pm, carry balloons stating, “We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board.” T Velumurugan, promoter of the group, was quoted by PTI as saying yesterday, “If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate.” He had appealed to cricketers knowing Tamil to understand their sentiments. Read more
The IPL match between CSK and KKR has started amid high security
Protests were also held at Triplicane, in the vicinity of the stadium, by some outfits including VCK but police foiled their bid to march towards the venue and detained them.
Veteran director Bharathiraja, who was also seen at the protests today, lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India for not considering the ongoing protests on the Cauvery issue and said the IPL match was aimed at “distracting” the minds of Tamil youth from their “struggles”. “Holding IPL here at this point is like organising a celebration during a death,” Bharathiraja said.
The MA Chidambaram stadium at Chepauk, which is scheduled to host seven matches in this IPL season, has issued a list of guidelines for spectators who turn up for the match on Tuesday. One of the regulations released through media said the use of mobile phones, transistors, computers, cameras, or any other audio visual recording equipment, for recording and or communication of match details, statistics, images etc. are strictly prohibited. A Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official claimed that the guidelines are not “unusual”. “All ticket holders will be subject to security checks/frisking and should cooperate with Chennai Police and Security Guards,” the official said.
IPL matches are being held in the city after nearly three years. There are seven matches scheduled between April 10 and May 20. Today's match is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Over the past one week, Tamil Nadu has witnessed several protests against the delay in constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. Various political parties, farmers and film personalities have urged the government to set up CMB.
Several groups have staged protests over the Cauvery issue last week, including the ruling AIADMK government and Opposition DMK. Members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium today, but were stopped by the police.
Due to the ongoing protests, the CSK team suffered a slight delay on its onward trip to the stadium for the match. The match is scheduled to take place at 8 pm today
