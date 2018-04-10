Chennai IPL protests LIVE UPDATES: 4,000 cops inside stadium, IPL chief meets Home Secy amid security concerns

Chennai: Police detain activists of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi who were staging an anti-IPL protest outside MAC Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI4_10_2018_000119A) Chennai: Police detain activists of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi who were staging an anti-IPL protest outside MAC Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI4_10_2018_000119A)

Pro-Tamil activists took to streets on Tuesday as protests intensified in Chennai against the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between CSK and KKR scheduled to be held in the city today at 8pm. Over 350 people have been arrested and 4,000 police personnel deployed at the MA Chidambaram to ensure law and order in the area. The protesters are calling for a boycott of the match over the Centre’s inaction in setting up a Cauvery Management Board.

Hundreds of activists of pro-Tamil outfits like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Naam Tamizhar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and some Muslim groups staged a road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said. The protesters, raising slogans against the state and central government, temporarily took over the main Anna Salai road near the stadium. Police also resorted to lathicharge to control the activists.

Meanwhile, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba over the security regarding matches in Chennai. Gauba assured him that appropriate arrangements have been made. Earlier, veteran actor Rajinikanth had also said it was not the right time to host the IPL matches in the city. He had also appealed to CSK players as well as his fans to wear black badges as a mark of protest.