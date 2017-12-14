Chennai inspector dies of bullet injury in Rajasthan raid

S Periyapandiyan S Periyapandiyan

A POLICE inspector from Tamil Nadu died after sustaining a bullet injury during a raid in Rajasthan’s Pali district, near Jodhpur, in the early hours of Wednesday. Four other members of the Chennai police team received minor injuries in a scuffle during the raid.

The local police are still investigating whether the bullet that hit Inspector S Periyapandiyan, 48, came off a police weapon or that of the accused.

According to the police, Periyapandiyan had gone to Pali with four others of a Chennai police team in search of the accused of a burglary in Kolathur area of Chennai.

Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur range, Hawa Singh Ghumariya said, “The team had come to Pali earlier as well. We had helped them arrest four other accused in the same case. The team contacted us Tuesday night for technical assistance about location of the remaining accused.” He said the local police gave the information and “strictly” asked them not to act on their own.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that despite our warnings, the Chennai police team raided a house near a brick kiln, in an area under Jaitaran police station, around 2.30 am on Wednesday,” Ghumariya said.

In the ensuing confrontation, in which at least one shot was fired — the police are awaiting information on how many, and from whose weapon, shots were fired — Periyapandiyan sustained bullet injury, leading to his death, the police said.

“In the FIR lodged by the Chennai police team, it has been alleged that one of the policemen dropped his weapon during the struggle. An empty cartridge has been recovered from the crime scene,” said Additional DGP, Law and Order, N R K Reddy.

He said the cartridge, along with weapons of the policemen, will be sent for forensic tests to determine the sequence of incidents. “At this point it is known that only one bullet was fired, but it remains unclear whether the bullet was fired from one of the weapons with Chennai police personnel or the accused had firearms as well,” Reddy said.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who also holds the Home portfolio, expressed grief over Periyapandiyan’s death and announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to his family, PTI reported. The state government will also bear the education expenses of the slain inspector’s two sons, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Ghumariya said police teams are searching for the main accused, identified as Nathuram Jat, who has six criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan as well. “The burglars had decamped with 3.5 kg gold and 4.5 kg silver in Chennai. Since then, the Chennai police team had made multiple visits to Rajasthan in the last one month,” he said.

“We have rounded up some of the people who were present at the house during the raid. A search is on for Jat,” Ghumariya said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App