Chennai: Infosys techie found dead

A 30-year-old engineer with Infosys was found dead Tuesday night in the dormitory at his office at the Mahindra World City premises on the outskirts of Chennai. According to official sources, Ilayaraja Arunachalam, who hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district and had been staying at Villupuram, was found dead more than 24 hours after he checked in the dormitory where employees take rest.

Kancheepuram SP Santosh Hadimani said Arunachalam’s body was found around 11 pm on Tuesday. “We are told that he entered the dormitory around 8.15 pm Monday. He did not return after he left for work on Monday morning. There were no injury marks on his body. We are waiting for his postmortem report,” Hadimani said.

An Infosys official said Arunachalam was naked when he was found. “He was not wearing clothes and two bedsheets covered him.” He said the 30-year-old was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

SP Hadimani said details of others who stayed in the dormitory since Monday night are being collected.

