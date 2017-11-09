Chennai getting UNESCO recognition a moment of pride: Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said it was a moment of pride and honour for the city, which was included in the Creative Cities Network by UNESCO. Chennai has been included in the list of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu capital which is steeped in multi-layered history.

“It is a matter of pride and honour for the Chennaities that Chennai has been included in the UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition,” he said in a Raj Bhavan release. He said the recognition has come when the city was approaching the December Music festival.

“As the Governor of Tamil Nadu, the first citizen of the State and as a resident of Chennai, I am happy that Chennai has been promoting rich culture, tradition and nurturing Carnatic music, classical dance, drama..”, he said. “I congratulate all the artists, sabhas, connoisserus of art, rasikas and Chennaites on this historic occasion and wish Tamil Nadu adds many more diamonds in the Crown of India,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App