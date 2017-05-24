Puducherry: Fire at Lord Saneeswara temple, no injuries

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A fire broke out at the control room of the famous Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallar in the district this morning. No one was injured in the incident. The control room equipments were destroyed in the fire, said temple Executive Officer S K Pannerselvam. The temple attracts thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the country.

Some computers and communication equipments were destroyed in the fire, he said. Fire tenders from Surakudi, Tirunallar and Karaikal extinguished the fire, police said.

