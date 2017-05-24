Latest News
  • Puducherry: Fire at Lord Saneeswara temple, no injuries

Puducherry: Fire at Lord Saneeswara temple, no injuries

Some computers and communication equipments were destroyed in the fire, Temple Executive Officer said

By: PTI | Karaikal | Published:May 24, 2017 2:54 pm
Chennai Saneeswara temple Fire, Chennai Lord Saneeswara temple Fire, Lord Saneeswara temple, Saneeswara temple, Chennai Saneeswara temple, Chennai Lord Saneeswara temple, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Source: Google Maps

A fire broke out at the control room of the famous Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallar in the district this morning. No one was injured in the incident. The control room equipments were destroyed in the fire, said temple Executive Officer S K Pannerselvam. The temple attracts thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the country.

Some computers and communication equipments were destroyed in the fire, he said. Fire tenders from Surakudi, Tirunallar and Karaikal extinguished the fire, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 24: Latest News