Chennai: Drunken miscreants attack homeless man, set his private parts on fire

A shocking incident has come to the fore where a group of drunken miscreants attacked a homeless man and attempted to set his private parts on fire in Chennai’s Kodambakkam region. In the chilling video that has gone viral, a group of four harassed 50-year-old Jaffar, who was sleeping near the Indian Bank at Rangaraja Puram. The incident occurred on June 4 midnight.

Having been in a drunken state, Jaffar was unable to act when one of the guys tried to torch his private parts. Things didn’t end there as the miscreants went on to smack Jaffer with pipes, according to a report in India Today.

Police have detained the miscreants, who have been identified as Shyam, Pugazendhi and Rajesh along with a minor. According to police, they have admitted to have attacked Jaffer. The accused claimed that they were drunk when they attacked him. Police are presently searching for the victim in order to file a case against them.

The video, which has been viraling on the social media, has raised serious questions regarding the law and order situation in the state.

