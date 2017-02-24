Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar says may contest bypoll from aunt Jayalalithaa’s seat

“This kind of hijacking of the party was not good. He (Palaniswami) was not the person, people wanted as CM,” she said. “This kind of hijacking of the party was not good. He (Palaniswami) was not the person, people wanted as CM,” she said.

Deepa Jayakumar is likely to jump into poll fray from Chennai’s R K Nagar — the seat that has fallen vacant after the death of her aunt and then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. “People continuously expressing interest in it (my contesting). I am definitely going to take that call and contest from RK Nagar,” ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying Friday on the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

Claiming she was sad at the “hijacking” of the party and that Edappadi Palaniswami was not a popular choice, Jayakumar said: “This kind of hijacking of the party was not good. He (Palaniswami) was not the person people wanted as CM.”

In the battle for the chief minister’s chair between O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala after Jayalalithaa’s death, Jayakumar had sided with OPS. However, contrary to expectations, she has decided against celebrating Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary with OPS and lined up a series of events for the day independently.

