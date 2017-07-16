Chennai cylinder blast: Fire in bakery kills one, CM Palanisami meets victims

Tamil Nadu CM E Palanisamy meets blast victims in Chennai. ANI photo Tamil Nadu CM E Palanisamy meets blast victims in Chennai. ANI photo

One person was killed and several others were injured in a cylinder blast at a bakery in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur area on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Fire broke out inside the bakery after the blast took place. State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that 48 people had suffered injuries in the incident.

Chief Minister E Palanisamy met the victims at the hospital where the injured have been admitted for treatment. The CM also announced that the family of the fireman who lost his life in the incident will be given relief from CM fund and also a job will be given to a family member.

Those injured will also receive monetary compensation. More details are awaited

