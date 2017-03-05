Chennai: Councillor who filed false declaration of assets owns property worth Rs 4 crore

The I-T department has submitted to the Madras High Court that a Councillor of the Chennai Corporation, who in his electoral affidavit declared he does not have any property, owned movable and immovable assets worth about Rs 4 crore. Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, B Muralikumar, informed the court in an affidavit that Annamalai owned movable and immovable properties worth about Rs 4 crore, including 700 gram of gold jewels.

The affidavit said the value of immovable properties, apart from 700 gram of gold, was Rs 3,78,15,463. Justice N Kirubakaran then directed the State Election Commission to file the details of declarations made by all councillors before the court. Observing that the declaration of the Councillor is only a farce and there is no mechanism to verify the truth, the judge referred the matter to the Chief Justice, saying there is public interest involved.

The court had on January 24 directed the State Election Commission to take action against V Annamalai for declaring in his electoral affidavit that he does not have any property though he and his family owned 12 immovable assets. The direction was given on a petition filed by Pon Thangavelu, a voter of the ward represented by Annamalai. The bench had then held that it was a clear case of ‘mis-declaration’ of assets and directed the authorities to examine consequences and action to be taken.

The bench had also rejected the explanation of Annamalai that it was a “human error” on his part to have declared nil immovable assets. In his assets declaration filed with nomination form in the 2011 local body elections, Annamalai had written “NIL” in the column against ownership of immovable properties.

The bench had also directed the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) TN and Puducherry to check whether the councillor has forgotten to declare his assets only in the nomination or such a forgotten attitude had extended even to the tax returns.