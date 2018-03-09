Chennai student stabbed to death outside college

M Aswini (left) and the attacker Algesan. (Express photo) M Aswini (left) and the attacker Algesan. (Express photo)

A first-year commerce student, M Aswini, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her college on Friday. The assailant, Alagesan, was caught by the public and beaten up before he was handed over to the police. Aswini was later shifted to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim was reportedly being stalked by the accused.

The victim hailed from Chennai and was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in KK Nagar. The assailant is in police custody and investigation is underway. The reason behind the attack is not immediately known.

(With inputs from IANS)

