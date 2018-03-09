Chennai student stabbed to death outside college

A first-year commerce student, M Aswini, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her college on Friday. The assailant, Alagesan, was caught by the public and beaten up before he was handed over to the police. Aswini was later shifted to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim was reportedly being stalked by the accused.
A college student, Aswini, stabbed to death outside her college in Chennai city by a stalker, who is taken in police custody now after he was caught and beaten up by public. Victim’s body has been shifted to the hospital. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/u59gYksNNH
— Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) March 9, 2018
The victim hailed from Chennai and was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in KK Nagar. The assailant is in police custody and investigation is underway. The reason behind the attack is not immediately known.
(With inputs from IANS)
- Mar 9, 2018 at 6:16 pmIn our country india everyone say that females are not safe and always we blame males for this. But as per my opinion there is somewhat fault of females also. Why do they run the culture of making boyfriend in colleges. There should be a gap among male and female students in colleges. In this type of cases we all are responsible whether they are media persons, college authorities for providing freedom to students, not paying attention to students' activities in colleges and students also. I think we should not pay attention to all these cases because these are common incidents. These cases are happening all over the country.Reply