Chennai: Arterial Anna Salai road near Gemini flyover caves in, no casualty reported

Pulling down a bus and a car, the important Anna Salai Road near Gemini flyover in Chennai caved in on Sunday. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm near the state capital’s Thousand Lights mosque, reported The Hindu. While 35 people were evacuated from the bus, no serious injuries have been reported so far. According to reports, the road caved in slowly enabling the passengers to escape without major injuries.

“The road caved in slowly. Perhaps, that is why people were able to escape unharmed,” an eye-witness was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Chennai Metro Rail officials told The Hindu that the road caved-in when they were carrying out the tunnel boring work for the metro rail between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. According to the officials, the soil under the ground may have loosened due to the tunneling work leading to the cave-in.

The bus and the car were later pulled out by the fire department at around 4.30 pm. Reports suggest that there had also been cracks on the pavement following the incident. All metro work have temporarily been suspended and police have cordoned off the area.

