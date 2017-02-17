Chennai: AIADMK MLA says he will vote against Palanisami government

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisami wth Governor Rao. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisami wth Governor Rao.

AIADMK MLA representing Mylapore constituency R Nataraj on Friday said he would vote against the Edappadi K Palanisami government in the motion of confidence that will be taken up on Saturday in the Assembly. With this development, 11 MLAs, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam himself are expected to vote against the motion. “I am constrained to vote against the motion of confidence to be moved by the Edappadi K Palanisami government,” Nataraj said.

“I have interacted with people in my constituency and their considered and overwhelming opinion is that the government of O Panneerselvam should continue and I have to reflect this opinion of the people in the Assembly,” he told media.

To a question, Nataraj, who was the former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, said he does not consider this as a confidence vote, but a “conscience vote”. On his view on recent developments in ruling AIADMK, he said, “This is an unfortunate development. I do not belong to any camp. I have been working for unity in the party.”

“In the best interest of the party,” Nataraj said he has been working towards ensuring that there was “no division in AIADMK and this is what Amma would have expected us to do.” He said he would continue to strive for bringing unity in the party and added that “still there is scope” for it. Nataraj had also served as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.