Chennai: Activists demand boycotting today’s CSK-KKR match over Cauvery dispute

Members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) protest outside the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (Source: ANI) Members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) protest outside the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (Source: ANI)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai on Tuesday, pro-Tamil activists staged protests outside the M A Chidambaram stadium calling for a boycott of the event over the Centre’s inaction in setting up a Cauvery Management Board. There is heavy deployment of police personnel, including commandos and member sof the Rapid Action Force (RAF), at the venue. Several groups have staged protests over the Cauvery issue last week, including the ruling AIADMK government and Opposition DMK.

Members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium today, but were stopped by the police. TVK workers protested outside the stadium ahead of the CSK vs KKR match at 8 pm, carry balloons stating, “We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board.” T Velumurugan, promoter of the group, was quoted by PTI as saying yesterday, “If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate.” He had appealed to cricketers knowing Tamil to understand their sentiments.

Meanwhile, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba over the security regarding matches in Chennai. Gauba assured him that appropriate arrangements have been made.

Also Read | IPL 2018: Tamil outfits demand CSK vs KKR match be cancelled over Cauvery dispute

IPL matches are being held in the city after nearly three years. There are seven matches scheduled between April 10 and May 20. Today’s match is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Also read | Continuing turbulence over Cauvery: What stakeholders say

Parties are demanding the Centre take immediate steps to set up a board to ensure Tamil Nadu receives its allocated share of water from the Cauvery river, which originates in Karnataka. The Centre, which was to formulate a scheme for distribution of water by March 29, was pulled up by the Supreme Court on Monday. The apex court has been given time till May 3 to come up with a draft scheme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd