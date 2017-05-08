Chemical fertilisers causing irreparable harm to humans: Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave

It is essential to conserve Narmada river, which is a lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and also a major source of water for Gujarat state, It is essential to conserve Narmada river, which is a lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and also a major source of water for Gujarat state,

Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave on Monday said it was important to stop using chemical fertilisers in agriculture as it was causing “irreparable damage” to human beings. He urged people, especially those living in the region along the Narmada river, to take up organic farming. “It is absolutely necessary to stop the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture as it is causing irreparable damage to vital organs, like kidneys and others, of human beings,” he said.

The Union Minister of State for Forests and Environment was addressing a seminar of ‘Nadi Jal Paryavaran Sanrakshan Manthan’ (River Water Environment Conservation Session). Dave, who is actively involved in the conservation of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, urged those present at the event to go for chemical-free farming.

He also said that people living along Narmada river, should feed chemical-free food grains to their children. “God has created nature and not urea, which is a human creation and we should avoid its use,” he said. Praising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for launching the ‘Narmada Sewa Yatra’, he said, “It is essential to conserve Narmada river, which is a lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and also a major source of water for Gujarat state, which has invested millions in creating infrastructure for using its water.”

“Unlike the Himalayan rivers, Narmada draws its water from mountains and forest areas around it and if these areas are not conserved, then the river may go dry, which will create lot of problems for the people,” Dave said. In his address, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be coming to Amarkantak, the origin of Narmada river, on May 15, where he would release a roadmap for its conservation.

“Similar efforts would be made to revive other rivers in the state, which are the tributaries of Narmada,” he added. Judicial member of the National Green Tribunal’s central zonal bench Justice Dalip Singh and renowned water activist Rajendra Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who was also present, urged the people to conserve water. “If you don’t even know that water should be conserved, then just think what will happen to your future generations,” Shroff said. Urging people to plant saplings, he said people should make their children understand the importance of water.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now