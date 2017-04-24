Chef cooks for 52 hrs, ‘breaks’ world record

Chef Vishnu Manohar has broken the Guinness world record for the longest stretch of cooking, by clocking 52 hours of continuous cooking time in Nagpur on Sunday. The programme was fully video-graphed and will now be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records, which will certify it after due verification.

Manohar broke the previous Guinness record of 40 hours set by Benjamin Perry of Rhode Island, USA, created in March 2014.

Manohar started his marathon cooking at 8 am on April 21 and broke Perry’s record at 3 am on Sunday. The event, organised by social organisation Maitree Pariwar, was held at the Institution of Engineers auditorium, with a team of 60 observers monitoring the performance. Manohar prepared over 750 dishes. He used eight stoves at a time and was assisted by 15 persons to prepare the material for the recipes.

Manohar, a well-known face on TV, was entitled to five-minute breaks between two successive hours of cooking under the Guiness rules.

The venue saw a steady stream of curious visitors, who were also treated to musical performances. The dishes he prepared were relished by the chef’s admirers. Showing no signs of fatigue, a cool Manohar went about the task in a methodical and determined manner for 56 hours, during which he took breaks totalling four hours. Known to wear many hats, Manohar also broke into light songs while cooking and was lustily cheered by his admirers and other visitors.

