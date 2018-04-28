Checking stubble burning in Punjab, govt urges Governor V P Singh Badnore

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore at the workshop in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo) Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore at the workshop in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo)

With five months left for the harvesting of paddy in Punjab, the state government has urged Governor V P Singh Badnore to spearhead a think tank that will interact with farmers on how to manage paddy straw, the Governor said at a one-day workshop here on Friday on “Stakeholder initiatives to address crop residue burning in the state of Punjab”.

Badnore said farmers of Punjab were knowledgeable and wanted options and solutions to their problems rather than awareness. “Farmers are already aware of the disadvantages of straw burning. I am ready to go to each district with teams and together we can make a difference,” he said.

According to statistics presented during the workshop, farmers in Punjab and Haryana burn at least 35 million tonnes of paddy straw within a 25-day window every year during October and November, which has contributed to widespread air pollution in states extending up to the National Capital Region (NCR). Punjab contributes to 55 per cent of crop residue burning.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Punjab government to talk to farmers and draw up an aid plan to stop straw burning. In February, the NGT again asked four northern states, including Punjab, to submit a comprehensive policy to reduce straw burning.

“We’ve had a good discussion today,” Badnore said. He said that nowhere in the country will anybody find the sort of interaction and intervention that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has with farmers. “The Happy Seeder, developed by PAU, is the most viable technology to curb straw burning and I advocated the use of these machines at a kisan mela in Bathinda,” the Governor said.

The Turbo Happy Seeder (THS) is a tractor-mounted machine that cuts and lifts the stubble, drills the wheat seeds into the bare soil and deposits the straw over the sown area as mulch. It can not only do away with the need to burn straw, but also allows wheat to be planted on fields containing straw.

“I went to two kisan melas this time. Everyone is talking about it. I am hopeful the name alone will make them happy,” Badnore said.

Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister, said, “We have to create focus on multiple uses of paddy straw. The Happy Seeder is an alternative, but it is not enough.”

