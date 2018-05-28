Check out this model polling booth in Chengannur

Not many by-polls have triggered such an excitement or uncertainty in the political scenario of Kerala in recent times as the Chengannur Assembly bypoll. (Express Photo by Sandeep) Not many by-polls have triggered such an excitement or uncertainty in the political scenario of Kerala in recent times as the Chengannur Assembly bypoll. (Express Photo by Sandeep)

Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their vote in the morning as bypoll in the Chengannur Assembly constituency began.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala was among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run up to the polls.

Anxiety has gripped the political fronts in the state as its outcome is crucial with the Lok Sabha elections hardly a year away. (Express Photo by Sandeep) Anxiety has gripped the political fronts in the state as its outcome is crucial with the Lok Sabha elections hardly a year away. (Express Photo by Sandeep)

While CPI(M)’s Saji Cheriyan, the party’s Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.

Former BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai, is testing his luck once again from the constituency.

Various facilities such as feeding rooms with tea and biscuits have been arranged for the voters. (Express Photo by Sandeep) Various facilities such as feeding rooms with tea and biscuits have been arranged for the voters. (Express Photo by Sandeep)

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair (CPM) in January this year due to illness.

The outcome of the bypoll is widely seen as a referendum of the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the centre.

The nearly two month-long electioneering witnessed an unparalleled fierce campaign by the fronts, who used all means to launch attacks against each other. (Express Photo by Sandeep) The nearly two month-long electioneering witnessed an unparalleled fierce campaign by the fronts, who used all means to launch attacks against each other. (Express Photo by Sandeep)

