Cheating in departmental examination: Army HQs orders probe into allegations against woman officer

The Army Headquarters has launched a probe into allegations that a woman officer of the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) branch was found cheating during a departmental exam in November, but no action was being takern against her because she was the daughter of a senior retired officer of the same branch. The officer, a Captain, was attending a course for young officers of the JAG branch at the Institute of Military Law (IML) in Kamptee, Maharashtra, when she was reportedly caught cheating in a paper of Army Act and Rules by another woman officer of the JAG branch.

There have been spate of messages which have been posted on social media groups alleging that the officer was being shielded by senior officers of the JAG branch as well as those at IML Kamptee. It was alleged that undue influence had been used to shield the officer and that she had been allowed to appear in other papers.

The JAG branch of the Army deals with legal cases pertaining to the Army and the officers of the branch are the ones who administer legal advice to commanders at all levels to deal with disciplinary cases. The courts martial in the Army are also conducted under the advise of JAG branch and its officers are appointed as Judge Advocate in such trials to advise the members of the courts martial with legal provisions of the Army.

When contacted by The Indian Express, official sources in Army Headquarters said that an investigation into the allegations had been launched after coming to know about the charges being levelled against the woman officer. “The Adjutant General’s branch is seized of the issue and inquiries are being made about the veracity of the allegations,” said a senior officer. Cheating in examinations in the Army is considered to be a serious offence and can lead to a General Courts Martial under Section 45 of the Army Act which deals with conduct unbecoming of an officer. The punishment can lead to cashiering of the accused and dismissal from service if the charges are proved after an inquiry.

