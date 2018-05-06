Cheating case: Brother-in-law held, Mukul Roy says ‘conspiracy’

BJP leader Mukul Roy has claimed the arrest is part of a conspiracy to target him ahead of the panchayat elections. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) BJP leader Mukul Roy has claimed the arrest is part of a conspiracy to target him ahead of the panchayat elections. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

BJP leader Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law, Srijan Roy, was arrested in Delhi by Barrackpore Police in connection with a cheating case. Mukul has claimed the arrest is part of a conspiracy to target him ahead of the panchayat elections. Police sources said Srijan was arrested on Friday night and brought to Kolkata on Saturday. It is alleged that Srijan duped more than 50 people to the tune of Rs 2 crore by assuring them of jobs in the Railways when Mukul Roy was the railway minister during the second UPA regime in 2012.

Sources further said the arrest was made with a court’s permission and that multiple allegations were made against Srijan. “He has been arrested under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. He was produced in Barrackpore court and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

As per police sources, a group of people had recently registered a case against Srijan in a Barrackpore court, accusing him of taking Rs 3 lakh from each of them in return for a permanent job in the Railways. “I was rail minister in 2012. It is alleged that this (the duping) took place when I was a railway minister. It is a clear conspiracy. They (police) took a group of people from a particular area and made them lodge a case. They are claiming that it took place in 2012. If at all people were cheated in the name of jobs in Railways, then it should have been investigated by the CBI… I am the real target. Mamata Banerjee is scared of me politically. I wonder, if it happened in 2012, why have police suddenly started working on it before panchayat polls?” said Mukul.

Mukul Roy was the general secretary of Trinamool Congress for a number of years before he joined the BJP in November 2017. He is now the nodal leader of the BJP in the upcoming panchayat elections.

