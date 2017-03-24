Cheating case against TMC MP: SIT formed; Mamata says giving MP ticket to KD Singh a mistake

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI File Photo ) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI File Photo )

Kolkata Police has formed an SIT to probe allegations of cheating investors against three companies of Alchemist Group, owned by Rajya Sabha MP from TMC K D Singh. The companies, it is alleged, duped investors of Rs 2.53 crore. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in an interview to ABP Ananda Thursday that it was a “blunder” on her part to give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Singh.

Police had booked Singh, his son and another official of the group on March 16 on the basis of complaints registered by around 69 investors, sources said.

Singh’s name has also surfaced in the Narada sting operation case after Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel claimed that the former had given him Rs 80 lakh for conducting the sting. Interestingly, the police sprang into action soon after Samuel’s claim.

According to a police officer, sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC have been slapped on Singh, his son Kumarjit and Pawan Verma — both directors of the Alchemist Group.

Repeated calls to Singh on Thursday went unanswered.

“It is alleged that the group raised about Rs 2.53 crore from small investors,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. The group had allegedly floated ponzi schemes and cheated the investors by promising them high returns.

Alchemist group owns tea gardens in the northeast. It also has investments in steel, food and beverages, IT, retail, healthcare and education sectors.

Speaking at the interview, Mamata said, “The Narada case is sub-judice. I will not comment on it. Investigation will bring out the truth. The Narada issue is a case of political conspiracy. The Narada footage was first shown publicly from BJP’s office in West Bengal. It was done by BJP to take revenge as I had opposed some of the views of BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.”

She added: “However, giving an MP ticket to KD Singh was my blunder… I had thought he was a good person. I had seen his photographs with former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and he also became an MP from Jharkhand before becoming an MP from West Bengal. It was a planted case as he has good relations with BJP.”

Mamata backs Advani, Sushma for President

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she would be happy if BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani or Sushma Swaraj became the next President. “Some names are doing the rounds. I hear Advani ji could become the President, so could Sushma ji and Sumitra ji (Sumitra Mahajan). I respect Advani ji as a senior political leader. I also respect Sushma ji. I will be happy if any one of them becomes President. I will also be happy if Pranab Mukherjee stays on as president,” she said in an interview to ABP Ananda.

