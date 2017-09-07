Cheating accused also duped people in several MP cities

ACCUSED SHILPY Jindal of Sector 11 and Raj Rishi Chauhan of Sector 17 in Panchkula, wanted in the case of cheating of more than Rs 1 crore, have also cheated people in Ujjain, Indore, Dewas in Madhya Pardesh and a Jaipur-based jeweller, Shyam Rawat, on the pretext of investing money in gold and diamond kitties in the last five years. Rawat even pasted on his Facebook account the misdeeds of Jindal and Chauhan, warning people not to fall for the false promises of the duo.

Prior to disappearing from their Panchkula residence, Jindal and Chauhan had paid the annual fees of their children, studying at a convent school in Sector 32, in one time, which cleared their intention to go underground for at least a year, said a police source. The FIR, registered on the complaint of Rimy Kakkar, a resident of Sector 51, states, “Local residents started investing money in the kitties of the accused since September 2013 and till September 2016, they were given jewellery items only to win their trust. People became suspicious about both when they started making excuses from giving the kitties to investors stating that they were stuck in financial losses but some of the investors preferred to invest the money with them despite knowing that they were incurring financial losses.”

The FIR further states, “When some of the investors, including Rimy Kakkar, sought police assistance in the matter, they came to know that the owner of BSA Jewellers in Sector 19 had already filed a complaint against Jindal and Chauhan for duping him of around Rs 78 lakh in July 2017.”

DSP (EOW) Pawan Kumar said, “Investors had invested about Rs 22.46 lakh in the kitties with Jindal and Chauhan. And the owner of BSA Jewellers had given the gold/diamond worth Rs 78 lakh to the accused. And, both the accused had embezzled the money. We are in touch with the MP police and will procure the custody of both the accused shortly. Jindal and Chuhan were arrested by MP police in Dewas in August.”

Jindal and Chauhan were running their jewellery showroom, Aditya Diamonds, at NAC market in Manimajra and they shut it prior to disappearing. Police said Chauhan’s father is also a jeweller at Manimajra but he declined to have any links with his son. Jindal was residing at a rented accommodation in Sector 11, Panchkula, and police have no clue about her family background.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App