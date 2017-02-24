‘Cheapest’ smartphone: Company director held in Ghaziabad

Following allegations of fraud against him, Ghaziabad Police Thursday arrested Mohit Goel, director of the company Ringing Bells. The company had hit headlines for coming up with Freedom251, touted as the cheapest smartphone, priced at Rs 251.

“He was brought in for questioning and was arrested after that. He is in police custody right now. The arrest was made following a complaint from the owners of Ayam Enterprises, who alleged that they had taken up the distribution of Freedom251 mobile phones, but the company duped them of Rs 16 lakh,” said Manish Mishra, Circle Officer (City 2nd), Ghaziabad.

The FIR claims that owners of Ayam Enterprises paid Rs 30 lakh to Ringing Bells, but were given products worth only Rs 14 lakh. The complainant alleged that when they asked for the rest of the money, they were threatened.