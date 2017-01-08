Chatty Kamla: 2017, Whatever

Till some time ago, my resolutions were the same each year and could be aired out and dusted like an old razai for the season. Till some time ago, my resolutions were the same each year and could be aired out and dusted like an old razai for the season.

Happy New Year to you too, but if you’re going to ask me what my new year resolution is, I will have to hit you, okay? Ek toh I have just survived 2016, with a little cash to my name, and then to have an action plan for 2017 is just too much. All these friends of mine on Facebook are so quick to come up with not one, not two, but a whole list of resolutions, like they have to go to the kirana store!

There is some new trend, I tell you, in that department also. So many people are putting down “mindfulness” as their resolution. Yeh hai kya? I asked the friend who wrote it and she replied, “I will concentrate on slowing time and making each moment last. I will teach my mind to appreciate my surroundings because life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away”. Very well, but that last line is chori-ed from some Facebook/WhatsApp forward, I told her: so does mindfulness include developing your own mind and coming up with your own inspirational thoughts, too? I don’t know, because that girl has unfriended me.

Till some time ago, my resolutions were the same each year and could be aired out and dusted like an old razai for the season. Eat less, lose weight, be nice to Mummy, etc. On the first day only, I would fail. Relatives would come with mithai, and if I took more than one, my mother would say, “Resolution hi kha jao tum”. Bas, uske baad what being nice to Mummy? We would fight in front of everybody as if we were in Balaji serial, zoom-shoom and all.

So, this year, I have resolutions but I know better than to share them with the world. I have realised that my mind is as fickle as the RBI and if I tell people from before, they will judge me when I change track. Much more fun to judge them when they fail, no?