Chattisgarh: Four held for duping youth with nationalised bank job offer 

Police have arrested four persons from New Delhi for allegedly duping 49 youths from Chhattisgarh, to the tune of Rs 1 crore, under the pretext of giving them a job in a nationalised bank. Three other accused involved in the racket are still absconding, said police. Additional SP, Durg, Rajesh Agrawal, told PTI, “A complaint was filed by one Vinod Kumar Prasad and others at Supela police station in this regard this month.”

The complainants had informed the police that the accused had collected a total over Rs 1 crore from them under the pretext of giving them job in a nationalised bank in New Delhi, said Agrawal. Prasad in his complaint said that one of the accused got in touch with him online in June 2015 and informed him that recruitment drive under the quota of ministers and other employees was going on in the bank. Prasad shared this information with friends and all of them reached Delhi to meet the accused who had got in touch with them.

In Delhi, they were informed that recruitment for around 100 people was expected to take place for which the accused demanded an amount of Rs 4 lakh from the aspirants, said the complaint. “The accused created a fake website and also gave roll number and registration number to the 49 aspirants. In October 2015 all of them were called for interview to Delhi, where the other accused conducted their interview,” said Agrawal.

Later from January 2016 to April 2016, all the 49 aspirants were again called to Delhi and were provided three-months training. After the training, the accused told the youth that they will be given job later and further communication stopped, said Agrawal. When the youth realised that they were duped, they filed a police complaint this month, said the additional SP.

Police said, it is not only the residents from Chhattisgarh but also from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi who must have fallen prey to the modus operandi of the accused. The accused have been identified as Rahul Shrivastav (21), Ankit Chouhan (23), Amitkumar Pandey (21), Lakhanlal Sahu (32), the SP said.

