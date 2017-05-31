Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out near Raipur Railway Station area

By: Express Web Desk | Raipur | Updated: May 31, 2017 5:12 pm
A fire broke out on Tuesday at Ravi Bhavan market in Raipur. According to the local police no human casualties have been reported so far. Reportedly, five fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.
Over 200 two-wheelers were burnt due to the menace. The police said that the fire spread as a result of the summer heat coupled with winds and fuel that aided its spill.
